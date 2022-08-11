State Police seeking helping with identity of dead woman found in Otsego County

(New York State Police Troop C)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MORRIS, N.Y. (WBNG) -- New York State Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman that was found dead in Morris, N.Y.

Police said she was around 4 feet and 9 inches and 4 feet and 11 inches tall. She was wearing Adidas brand jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper and Carolina brand boots. A silver ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.

Police said they are looking into seeing if a crime could be investigated and wish to identify her so her family can be notified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the New York State Police at 607-561-6400 and reference case #10972590.

