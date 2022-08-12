75 grams of fentanyl recovered in Binghamton drug raids

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force made arrests and seized fentanyl following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at two Binghamton apartments Thursday.

The first drug raid occurred at an apartment on Schubert Street around 3:30 p.m. In it, officers found more than 60 grams of fentanyl, $1385 in suspected narcotic sale proceeds and drug packaging materials.

Police arrested 38-year-old Orlando Torres of Binghamton and charged him with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Two hours later, another police search an apartment on Court Street and found 15 grams of fentanyl, $485 in suspected narcotics sale proceeds and drug packaging materials.

Police said officers charged 23-year-old Kaheem R. Ward of Binghamton with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Authorities said Ward was discovered to be a fugitive for an extraditable warrant out of the State of Pennsylvania for Theft related charges.

The investigations were separate.