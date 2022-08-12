Broome County Parks to hold 1st-ever Beach Bash

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- Grab your sunscreen and head to Nathaniel Cole Park for an afternoon of summer fun.

Broome County Parks will host an inaugural Beach Bash on Aug. 27 at Nathaniel Cole Park in Harpursville.

Director of Parks, Recreation & Youth Services Elizabeth Woidt said this is a free community end of summer event.

“We’re hoping people will come out to the park swim, go out in the boats and we’ll have different activities throughout the day people can enjoy and we’ll have some food vendors,” Woidt said. “There will also be fireworks to end the night and it’ll be one last hoorah before school starts and everyone gets back into their routines.”

Recreation & Youth Services Coordinator Amanda Florance said there is a great line-up of family friendly fun activities.

“We’ll have a bounce house, slip n’ slide, live music, swimming and a magician,” Florance said.

The beach bash will run from 2 to 8:30 p.m.

B.C Transit will provide round trip transportation from Visions Veterans Memorial Arena to Nathaniel Cole Park beginning at 2 p.m.

There is a rain date of Aug. 28.