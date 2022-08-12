Broome County Parks to hold 1st-ever Beach Bash

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- Grab your sunscreen and head to Nathaniel Cole Park for an afternoon of summer fun.

Broome County Parks will host an inaugural Beach Bash on Aug. 27 at Nathaniel Cole Park in Harpursville.

Director of Parks, Recreation & Youth Services Elizabeth Woidt said this is a free community end of summer event.

“We’re hoping people will come out to the park swim, go out in the boats and we’ll have different activities throughout the day people can enjoy and we’ll have some food vendors,” Woidt said. “There will also be fireworks to end the night and it’ll be one last hoorah before school starts and everyone gets back into their routines.”

Recreation & Youth Services Coordinator Amanda Florance said there is a great line-up of family friendly fun activities.

“We’ll have a bounce house, slip n’ slide, live music, swimming and a magician,” Florance said.

The beach bash will run from 2 to 8:30 p.m.

B.C Transit will provide round trip transportation from Visions Veterans Memorial Arena to Nathaniel Cole Park beginning at 2 p.m.

There is a rain date of Aug. 28.

Most Read

2 killed in crash on Vestal Parkway, police say a vehicle was traveling the wrong way
State Police seeking helping with identity of dead woman found in Otsego County
Yogi Bear
Broome County campsite becomes official Jellystone Park location
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
Endwell man competes for his chance at love on Lifetime Reality TV series

Latest News

Binghamton Aeros rc air show
Binghamton Aeros host ‘Festival of Giants R/C Air Show’ at Chenango Bridge Airport
Financial Tip
Financial Tip of the Week: How to distribute retirement accounts most efficiently
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Whispering Acres Rescue awarded $2,000 grant
St. Mary's Bazaar
St. Mary’s Bazaar returns Saturday for first time since 2019