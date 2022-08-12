Ghost Post presents Twin Tiers Honor Flight with $3,000 check for women veterans trip

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Southern Tier Ghost Post held a meeting Wednesday evening at the American Legion Post 82 in Endicott.

The meeting was to present a $3,000 check to the Twin Tiers Honor Flight, which is hosting the first ever local women’s honor flight for women veterans.

The money was raised through the Southern Tier Ghost Post for the flight.

“The group we decided to do a motorcycle run,” said President Bert Scherer. “We are mostly all riders and veterans. So, we picked a date and we went out and canvased. We put up flyers everywhere asking for donations and we were very successful with it.”

The flight to Washington, D.C. will take place on Nov. 5 and 6.