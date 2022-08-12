Hochul says state has seen ‘major increase’ in Red Flag Law usage

(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced an increase in applications for Extreme Risk Protection Orders under the state’s Red Flag Law.

According to Hochul’s office, more ERPO’s have been filed in the last three months than throughout all of 2021. On May 18, Governor Hochul issued an executive order that directed state police to apply for an ERPO when there was probable cause that someone was a danger to others or themselves. That was just four days after a racially motivated shooting at a Buffalo supermarket took the lives of 10 people.

“My top priority as governor is to keep New Yorkers safe,” Hochul said. “Now, we see our efforts are working, thanks to the heroic efforts of our partners in law enforcement who are on the front lines in the fight to protect public safety and end the scourge of gun violence.”

Hochul said 832 temporary and final ESPOs have been issued in the past three months compared to the 1,424 that were issued from August 2019 to April 2022.