A lot of sunshine in the Storm Track 12 Forecast
When can we expect some rain?
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy. High 76 (72-78) Wind N 10-15 mph
We get a break from the heat today and into the weekend. We’ll have highs in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.
Mild days and cool nights will be the pattern over the next few days.
High pressure will give us mostly sunny skies. As a low approaches, we’ll put some clouds in the forecast Sunday.
Some showers could move in Sunday night and into the new work week.
A low tracking through the Ohio River Valley, along with an upper level trough, will give us a shot of showers and
thunderstorms next week.