Walking for a cause, 6th Annual Deposit Autism Awareness Walk/5K Run

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEPOSIT (WBNG) -- A walk dedicated to supporting the needs of individuals with autism and their families.

On Aug. 13, the Deposit Autism Awareness Committee will host their 6th Annual Autism Awareness Walk / 5K Run.

Deposit Autism Awareness Committee President Jenny Woodberry said roughly 50 families in Deposit are currently raising a child or adult with autism.

“A lot of people don’t understand autism they judge, they bully,” Woodberry said. “Our mission is really to get the awareness out there because so many people are uneducated.”

Proceeds from Saturday’s walk benefit Autism Speaks, an autism advocacy charity.

“There are a lot of resources for children and adults with autism and education is key,” Woodberry said.

The 6th annual Deposit Autism Awareness Walk / 5K Run will be held at Deposit High School on the track. Organizers ask participants to enter the track on the Elm Street side.

All runners and walkers must sign in and register at 8:30 a.m. Registration is $20.

The walk/5K run will begin at 9 a.m.

