What’s for lunch at the DICK’S Sporting Good Open?

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Binghamton is known for several outdoor sporting and recreational events. While they all differ, they all have one thing in common; food! The DICK’S Sporting Good Open is no different.

Just as important as the golf experience, so is concessions. We spoke with the DICK’S Open Concessions Chair to learn more about setting up such a pivotal piece of the event.

Concessions Chairman Brian Donlin has worked at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open for almost three decades.

“Been involved with the open since probably 1995,” said Dolin. “I became involved with one of my friends Ryan, who is on the committee with me. We have been doing it ever since. It’s been under 30 years; I have been involved in the tournament. I worked my way up from a base-level volunteer. I have been the Co-Chair for about the last 10 years or so.”

It is also a family affair. Dolin’s father and daughter volunteer to help set up and run the open.

According to Donlin, concessions start with volunteers who come from a myriad of organizations.

“We are one of the biggest volunteer groups here,” he said. “We have people from Owego Rotary, Johnson City Rotary and Endicott Rotary, Endwell Rotary, Colesville Rotary, Vestal Rotary, BC Kiwanis, BC Central Athletic Club. They bring in hundreds of volunteers. Every concession stand has dozens of people who volunteer. So, we really need 200 to 300 volunteers to staff those stations over the course of the tournament. It may seem like a lot but when you see all the stands, all the people, and all the hours we put in, you know we need all the volunteers here.”

After a much smaller event last year due to the pandemic, Donlin estimates that they will serve over a thousand meals a day which he says requires a lot of orchestration.

“So, it is really a lot of the prep,” he said. “We must be able to move pallets of water, food, and ice. We go through a lot of ice here. We also need to be able to get different foods to different concessions throughout the day and it becomes just a matter of how to get those products throughout the course, he says.”

This year, there will be four concession stands. One of them has a classic staple and the other has a dish that has become synonymous with the DICK’S Open.

“It’s always a big thing to have Lupo’s spiedies,” he said. “The people always come up to our concession stand by the first hole/ first tee called main to see Lupo’s cooking pork spiedies, and chicken spiedies. There is also Lupo’s sausage. At our barbecue beer garden, the Messy Mac has become a big feature. It is mac and cheese with pulled pork on top. They have smoked wings and pulled pork sandwiches too. Those are our big things as far as menu items.”

A new addition to the menu at DSGO is that they are taking credit cards.