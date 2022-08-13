Chilly night ahead

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Areas of fog. Very isolated frost possible in the normally coldest spots. Low: 38-49

Saturday: Chilly start. Bright sun. High: 71-76

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 48-54

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure is settling in over us tonight and you can expect a chilly night. Lows will range in the upper 30s in the coldest spots to upper 40s. There is a very small chance of ISOLATED frost in the normally colder locales. Any frost would likely occur on grass and elevated surfaces like vehicles and decks.

A stretch of very comfortable, sunny weather lasts into the weekend. Highs through Sunday will be in the 70s. Overnight lows Saturday will be in the 40s to low 50s.

The next chance of rain comes Monday through Wednesday with an upper level low cutting off in the northeast. There is a daily chance of rain that caps around 30-40%. The exact placement and structure of the upper low will determine exact rain chances. Highs stay in the low to mid 70s.