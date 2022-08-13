Fantastic Weather!

Any rain in the Storm Track 12 Forecast?
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 50 (44-52) Wind L&V

High pressure will give us clear skies and light winds tonight. Pleasant weather will continue into Sunday

and Sunday night.

A low tracking through the Ohio River Valley, along with an upper level trough, will give us a shot of showers and

thunderstorms next week. Temperatures will be near average with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

