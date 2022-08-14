Free Child Safety Kits distributed at Cheri A. Lindsey Park

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Family and friends of Cheri A. Lindsey are coming together to provide free child safety kits to families in the community.

Local youth provide their fingerprints and a DNA sample for the kit, which is then given to their parents to keep at home.

The child safety kits provide law enforcement with all the necessary information for an Amber Alert in the case a child were to go missing.

“I think that this is great to bring awareness to missing children. In the United States we have over 600,000 people that go missing every year,” said Captain Kate Newcomb of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. “Most of those people are found, but I think it’s really important to bring awareness and have the kids here.”

Cousin of Cheri Lindsey, Lauri Tucker, organized the kit distribution in Cheri’s memory to help protect youth in the community.

Tucker says all families are welcome to grab a child safety kit while supplies last.

“We also have a bunch of toys we’re raffling off for the kids so they can get a free prize and we have some candy here. We’ll be giving out kits until 5pm tomorrow,” said Tucker.

The free child safety kits will be distributed at Cheri A. Lindsey park Sunday, Aug. 14 from 1 to 5 p.m.

More information can be found here.