How will the rain affect your plans this week?

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Winds 3 – 8mph out of the east southeast. Low: 57

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Winds out of the south-southwest becoming northeast at 5 – 10mph. Chance of precipitation 40%. High: 78.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Winds 3 – 8mph out of the northeast. Low: 57

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds in the afternoon. There is a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 30%. High: 79 Low: 56

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Chance of precipitation 40%. High: 78 Low: 57

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance for a late day or evening shower or thunderstorm. Chance of precipitation 20%. High: 78 Low: 56

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 81 Low: 62

Saturday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds in the afternoon. High: 84 Low: 64

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 80 Low: 65

Rain will develop Monday afternoon. (WBNG)

Discussion: Overnight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We will start the work week off with unsettled conditions. An upper level low will develop giving a chance for a nice start to our Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, but giving us a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms all three days. The chance decreases on Thursday with only a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm Thursday afternoon. We’ll have a nice end to our week on Friday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The weekend is looking nice with highs in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Clouds could be on the increase Saturday afternoon and could linger giving us a mix of clouds and sun on Sunday.