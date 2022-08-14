Vestal Fire Station #1 celebrates 100 years of service

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Vestal Fire Station One is celebrating a century of service to the community!

The station kicked off its 100 year anniversary by opening up its facility to the public -- allowing people to tour and learn about the history of the fire department.

Chief Douglas Rose, who has been a member of the station since age 16, said the station was the first fire company in the town.

“We have a 100 year celebration of Station One, which was officially incorporated Jan. 3, 1922. Since that time, each of the other three stations have come into place and we’re now joined as a single department,” said Rose. “We’ve got some members that have been here 65 plus years, and I think it shows the pride and honor of following in their footsteps and hopefully providing the best service we can for the people.”

Members of the community had the opportunity to view a variety of documents and photographs of the station over the years.

Food, family-friendly activities, truck displays, and a live extrication demonstration were also part of the celebration.

Rose said the station is always looking for more volunteers. More information can be found here.