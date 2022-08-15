$50,000 grant received for Rod Serling statue in Recreation Park

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- SerlingFest weekend officially wrapped up Sunday with a special announcement.

Members of the Rod Serling Memorial Foundation were joined by Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo at Recreation Park -- revealing a $50,000 grant Lupardo secured for a statue commemorating Binghamton native and Twilight Zone creator Rod Serling.

“This is a goal that the Rod Serling Memorial Foundation has had for quite a while, to get a statue to recognize Rod Serling in Recreation Park. The park he loved and the park he played in as a kid,” said President of the foundation Nick Parisi.

For over a year, the Rod Serling Foundation has worked to raise money for the statue.

When Lupardo heard about their efforts, she said she stepped in to help.

“They’re very close to reaching their goal. I think they only have about $25,000 left to go,” said Lupardo.

Recreation Park, where the statue will be placed, was famously used as inspiration in Serling’s Twilight Zone episode “Walking Distance.”

Serling’s nephew, Jeff Serling, said he and his family are happy to memorialize his uncle in Binghamton -- a place that had a great impact on Rod Serling’s life.

“It’s an amazing honor. We’re just so excited for it, and Nick and the foundation have done an incredible job at putting it all together,” he said.

More information on the Rod Serling Memorial Foundation and how to donate to the statue’s completion can be found here.