$58,000 awarded to 13 food-security organizations

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- 13 food-access organizations received part of a $58,000 grant to address food insecurity in the Southern Tier.

The grant is from M&T Bank and went to the following organizations:

Binghamton University Food Pantry

Broome County Council of Churches

Catholic Charities of Broome County

Chenango County Catholic Charities

Cortland County Area Agency of Aging

Foodbank of the Southern Tier

Loaves & Fishes -- Tompkins County

Meals on Wheels of Western Broome

Meals on Wheels of Chemung County

Nutrition for the Elderly in Tompkins County, operating as Foodnet Meals on Wheels

T.A.C.O Food Pantry

Tioga County Rural Ministry

Greater Good Grocery

“Nobody should have to worry about where their next meal will come from. It’s heartbreaking when our neighbors don’t have enough food to eat, and we’re determined to help,” said M&T Bank Regional President Peter Newman. “While food insecurity is a persistent challenge, we’re grateful to have the opportunity to support amazing nonprofits working hard to feed the Southern Tier.”

According to M&T, more than 67,000 people in the Southern Tier experienced food insecurity, which is around 12% of the population.