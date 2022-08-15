$58,000 awarded to 13 food-security organizations
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- 13 food-access organizations received part of a $58,000 grant to address food insecurity in the Southern Tier.
The grant is from M&T Bank and went to the following organizations:
- Binghamton University Food Pantry
- Broome County Council of Churches
- Catholic Charities of Broome County
- Chenango County Catholic Charities
- Cortland County Area Agency of Aging
- Foodbank of the Southern Tier
- Loaves & Fishes -- Tompkins County
- Meals on Wheels of Western Broome
- Meals on Wheels of Chemung County
- Nutrition for the Elderly in Tompkins County, operating as Foodnet Meals on Wheels
- T.A.C.O Food Pantry
- Tioga County Rural Ministry
- Greater Good Grocery
“Nobody should have to worry about where their next meal will come from. It’s heartbreaking when our neighbors don’t have enough food to eat, and we’re determined to help,” said M&T Bank Regional President Peter Newman. “While food insecurity is a persistent challenge, we’re grateful to have the opportunity to support amazing nonprofits working hard to feed the Southern Tier.”
According to M&T, more than 67,000 people in the Southern Tier experienced food insecurity, which is around 12% of the population.