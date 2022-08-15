Early voting has begun in New York; here’s what you need to know

(WBNG) -- Early voting for the second New York State Primary, which will be held on Aug. 23, began on Saturday.

Broome County has two locations where you can cast your ballot early. Those locations are the Broome County Public Library at 185 Court St. in Binghamton and the George F. Johnson Memorial Library at 100 Park St. in Endicott.

If you are an eligible voter, you can vote early. Early voting ends on Aug. 21.

For more information on early voting in Broome County, click here.

In this primary election, throughout all of Broome County, Democratic voters will decide which candidate they want to represent them in the newly drawn 19th Congressional District. The candidates are Business Owner Jamie Cheney and Josh Riley. There is no Republican Primary Election for NY-19 because Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro is the only candidate.

Democrats will also vote on who they want to represent them in the State Senate 52nd District from their party. The choice is between Lea Webb and Leslie Danks Burke.

There will be a Republican Primary Election for the State Senate 51st District. Voters will decide between incumbent Peter Oberacker and former Ulster County Legislature Chair Terry Bernardo.

There are also Republican Primary Elections specifically for the town of Barker, Colesville, Conklin, Fenton, Kirkwood, Sanford and Windsor.

For more information on the candidates in the primary election, click here.

The general election is on Nov. 8.