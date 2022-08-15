Garlic-flavored ice cream? Yes, the Civic Association will have it at the 18th Annual Garlic Festival

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- All things garlic at the American Civic Association’s 18th annual Garlic Festival.

“We’ll have a lot of garlic vendors there selling their produce and we’ll have garlic sausage, garlic ice cream and garlic whenever we can fit it into anything,” Grants Manager Francesca Bove said.

Garlic Festival is the American Civic Association’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“Our goal is to raise a lot of money, we have a lot of work coming up with incoming refugees that we can use the money for,” Bove said.

Marketing & Events Coordinator Tamar Boyajian said this year’s festival is in collaboration with the Ross Park Zoo.

“This is the first year the Ross Park Zoo is having a Lantern Festival and we wanted to collaborate with them to have a bigger turnout, more parking and a better venue,” Boyajian said.

The Garlic Festival is on Aug. 20 at the Ross Park Zoo from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children 10 & under.

Enjoy a day full of live performances, ethnic food, face painting, a bounce house and more.

All participants will receive a discounted rate to attend the Ross Park Zoo’s Lantern Festival.

