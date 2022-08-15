Lawyers on Call: Wrongful death law continued

(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimemrling Injury Law joined Around the tiers to discuss New York State’s wrongful death law.

“One of the most difficult and painful discussions I have to have with a grieving parent or other family member is when I have to explain that under New York’s very antiquated wrongful death law the immediate death of a young child or a senior citizen or unemployed person in this situation, the life of their loved one is essentially worthless in the eyes of NYS law,” Schimmerling said.

Contact Shimmerling Injury Law here.