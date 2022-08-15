Lawyers on Call: Wrongful death law continued

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimemrling Injury Law joined Around the tiers to discuss New York State’s wrongful death law.

“One of the most difficult and painful discussions I have to have with a grieving parent or other family member is when I have to explain that under New York’s very antiquated wrongful death law the immediate death of a young child or a senior citizen or unemployed person in this situation, the life of their loved one is essentially worthless in the eyes of NYS law,” Schimmerling said.

Contact Shimmerling Injury Law here.

Most Read

Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, Pa., is led from the state police barracks at...
Police: Man drives into fundraiser crowd, then kills mother
Officials say Duane Ketterman has cashed in a winning a lottery ticket twice in a month.
Lucky man wins lottery twice in a month
75 grams of fentanyl recovered in Binghamton drug raids
Yogi Bear
Broome County campsite becomes official Jellystone Park location
Broome County Parks to hold 1st-ever Beach Bash

Latest News

Lawyers on Call
Lawyers on Call: Wrongful death law
loc
Lawyers on Call: The probate process
Lawyers on Call
Lawyers on Call: Scrantons Inaugural Bike Weekend
Lawyers on Call
Lawyers on Call: Post-planning organization