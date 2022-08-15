Life Choices Center celebrates 30 year anniversary

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Life Choices Center celebrated a special milestone Sunday -- holding an open house for its 30th anniversary.

The nonprofit organization helps provide services to both men and women facing unplanned pregnancies.

The open house celebration allowed people in the community to tour the facility, meet the staff and volunteers, learn more about the different services the life choices center provides and the many ways people can get involved.

“We’re grateful and we’re thankful to the community that supports us -- whether its through financial donations, material donations, volunteering and in whatever way they have the means to support us,” said Executive Director Michelle Brown.

More information on the Life Choices Center can be found here.