Johnson found guilty of attempted murder of State Trooper last summer

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A man accused of shooting a New York State Trooper last summer has been found guilty of attempted murder, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

The district attorney’s office said 35-year-old Jason D. Johnson of Nineveh was found guilty of nine charges related to the shooting of the trooper.

On June 9, 2021, in the Town of Colesville, Johnson fired at state police following a law enforcement response to East Windsor Road for a welfare check. Trooper Becky Seager was shot in the hip.

A nearly 20-hour-long manhunt occurred after a shootout with police. Johnson ran off into the woods but was found the next day in the area of State Route 79 by the Susquehanna Rover in Colesville.