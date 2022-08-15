Needed showers for some early this week

Tonight: Showers rain themselves out early tonight. Turning partly cloudy. Low: 54-59

Tuesday: 30% chance of scattered rain and thunder for most of the area, but 40% west of Binghamton toward the Finger Lakes. High: 74-80

Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 52-57

Forecast Discussion:

Early this week will be unsettled with a daily chance of some showers and thunderstorms. Very weak winds from the surface to around 15,000ft above the ground will be light and this will allow for some slow, almost drifting cells to develop. Any rain would likely move from east to west.

NOT A WASHOUT (WBNG)

Highs early to mid week will be in the 70s to near 80 with lows in the 50s.

Late week the rain chances begin to decrease and next weekend looks warm with highs back into the low to mid 80s. By Sunday some showers could return.