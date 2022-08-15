Needed showers for some early this week

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Showers rain themselves out early tonight. Turning partly cloudy. Low: 54-59

Tuesday: 30% chance of scattered rain and thunder for most of the area, but 40% west of Binghamton toward the Finger Lakes. High: 74-80

Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 52-57

Forecast Discussion:

Early this week will be unsettled with a daily chance of some showers and thunderstorms. Very weak winds from the surface to around 15,000ft above the ground will be light and this will allow for some slow, almost drifting cells to develop. Any rain would likely move from east to west.

NOT A WASHOUT
NOT A WASHOUT(WBNG)

Highs early to mid week will be in the 70s to near 80 with lows in the 50s.

Late week the rain chances begin to decrease and next weekend looks warm with highs back into the low to mid 80s. By Sunday some showers could return.

Most Read

Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, Pa., is led from the state police barracks at...
Police: Man drives into fundraiser crowd, then kills mother
This cover was blown off a 12,000-volt heavy amperage transformer on Saturday. Officials said...
Transformer explosion prompts large response by Binghamton Fire Dept.
Officials say Duane Ketterman has cashed in a winning a lottery ticket twice in a month.
Lucky man wins lottery twice in a month
75 grams of fentanyl recovered in Binghamton drug raids
Yogi Bear
Broome County campsite becomes official Jellystone Park location

Latest News

wbng
Some Unsettled Weather
Rain will develop Monday afternoon.
How will the rain affect your plans this week?
wbng
More Beautiful Weather!
SEASONAL, TOO!
Great weekend weather!