Some Unsettled Weather

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. 40% 0-.25″ (.75″) High 78 (74-80) Wind S becoming NE 3-8 mph

A low tracking through the Ohio River Valley, along with an upper level trough, will give us a shot of showers and

thunderstorms for the next few days. Temperatures will be near average with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

Unsettled for the next few days, but high pressure returns in time the weekend. Mostly sunny skies Friday with

partly cloudy skies Saturday.

Another low tracking through the Appalachians could give us some showers Sunday.

