Transformer explosion prompts large response by Binghamton Fire Dept.

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A small explosion prompted Binghamton emergency crews to respond to 64 Henry St. Saturday.

According to the Binghamton Fire Department’s Facebook page, a 12,000-volt heavy amperage transformer exploded. The cover of the transformer was blown off its hinges and launched to the opposite side of the room. The fire department said the cover was placed on the transformer with multiple extremely strong bolts.

The department said when units responded crews saw heavy black smoke coming out of the grates on the sidewalk adjacent to the building.

No injuries were ported to firefighters or anyone else during the incident.

For more information, go to the Binghamton Fire Department’s Facebook page.