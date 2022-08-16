1st K9 to serve Endicott Police dies

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The first K9 to serve with the Endicott Police Department died Monday.

K9 Tarah served with Officer J.L. Vanek from 2008 to 2020. She then served with the Owego Police Department until her death on Aug. 15.

Endicott Police credited K9 Tarah for tracking violent suspects and for detecting narcotics which lead to multiple arrests.

Tarah also helped find vulnerable missing persons and served as an ambassador for the Endicott Police Department when interacting with the public and children, police said.

“Our deepest condolences to Officer J.L. Vanek, the Vanek family, and the Southern Tier Canine Association on the loss of our faithful friend Tarah,” said Endicott Police.

