Another shot at rain

By Brian Schroeder
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers, rain and thunderstorms. 0-.15″ (.50″) 30% High 78 (76-82) Wind E 3-8 mph

An upper level trough, will give us another shot of showers and thunderstorms today and for the next few days.

Temperatures will be near average with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

Unsettled for the next few days, but high pressure returns in time the weekend. Mostly sunny skies Friday with

partly cloudy skies Saturday.

Another low tracking through the Appalachians could give us some showers Sunday and Monday.

