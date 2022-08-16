Binghamton University seeking participants for Lyme disease project

(WBNG) -- In the fight against Lyme Disease, the Binghamton University Tick-Borne Disease Center is asking residents to participate in its Lyme Disease research project.

As part of their neighborhoods project, students will be assessing the risk of Lyme Disease in urban and suburban neighborhoods in the Binghamton area. Graduate student at Binghamton University Rob Johnson said they will be collecting ticks from participants’ lawns which will be tested for Lyme and other tick-borne illnesses.

“Lyme [disease] is a big thing in the Southern Tier but it’s still not a big thing nationally,” Johnson said. “There’s still a lack of Lyme literate doctors and everything we can do to get the awareness of this and then also work towards prevention is always the main goal.”

Johnson said the project doesn’t only focus on the components of Tick density and Lyme Disease prevalence but also on behavioral analysis and what people are doing in their front and backyards.

“For example, there was a study done that looked at the impact of cats on Lyme disease,” Johnson said. “The findings of that were if you have an outdoor cat in your home, the risk increases twofold basically for people that have outdoor cats from the cats bringing ticks into the home.”

He said by doing so this, this will help paint a better picture of what’s going on in the Southern Tier.

For information on how can participate please contact Robert Johnson at Rjohns27@binghamton.edu

