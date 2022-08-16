Endicott Downtown Revitalization Initiative updates

Projects for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative have now gone to the state for approval.
Projects for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative have now gone to the state for approval.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- In an EndicottProud meeting held Monday, Mayor Linda Jackson provided new updates regarding the village’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Jackson said the DRI projects have now gone to the state for approval.

She said many of the projects are private and do not require board approval -- so once the state approves the projects, businesses are allowed to get started with improvements.

“With the prices of construction going up, we’re hoping that the prices will come back down by Spring,” said Jackson. “So, this may work out for everybody. Maybe we can save a little money and start all these projects in Spring of 2023.”

Endicott was awarded $10 million for the DRI project.

