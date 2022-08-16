Greater Binghamton Airport receives more than $2M for repairs

MAINE (WBNG) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced more than $5 million in federal funding for three Upstate New York airports.

One of those airports includes the Greater Binghamton Airport, which has received more than $2.2 million for the reconstruction of airfield guidance signs and for the reconstruction or replacement of the airport lighting vault.

The funding announced today means opportunities for more jobs, more growth, and more investment in the future,” said Schumer. “I will always work with the community to fight for the Southern Tier and Central New York’s economic take-off.”

The Syracuse Hancock International Airport and the Elmira/Corning Regional also received funding.