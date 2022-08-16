Greater Binghamton Airport receives more than $2M for repairs

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (WBNG) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced more than $5 million in federal funding for three Upstate New York airports.

One of those airports includes the Greater Binghamton Airport, which has received more than $2.2 million for the reconstruction of airfield guidance signs and for the reconstruction or replacement of the airport lighting vault.

The funding announced today means opportunities for more jobs, more growth, and more investment in the future,” said Schumer. “I will always work with the community to fight for the Southern Tier and Central New York’s economic take-off.”

The Syracuse Hancock International Airport and the Elmira/Corning Regional also received funding.

Most Read

Johnson found guilty of attempted murder of State Trooper last summer
This cover was blown off a 12,000-volt heavy amperage transformer on Saturday. Officials said...
Transformer explosion prompts large response by Binghamton Fire Dept.
Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, Pa., is led from the state police barracks at...
Police: Man drives into fundraiser crowd, then kills mother
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Crowds of people enjoyed a variety of food, drinks, live polka music and dancing.
Celebrating the 85th Annual Czech and Slovak Festival

Latest News

Johnson had ‘no remorse for actions’ says Broome County DA
UTV part of student agriculture program stolen from Windsor High School
1st K9 to serve Endicott Police dies
Twist Run Road will be partially closed for 2 days