Johnson had ‘no remorse for actions’ says Broome County DA

Johnson was found guilty of attempted murder of a state trooper yesterday
(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A man found guilty of the attempted murder of a New York State Trooper is facing 40 years to life, Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak announced.

On June 9, 2020, Jason D. Johnson shot Trooper Beck Seager in the hip after law enforcement responded for a welfare check at a residence on East Windsor Road in the Town of Colesville. He was found guilty of nine charges, including attempted murder, in court on Monday.

District Attorney Korchak said Johnson showed no remorse for his actions when he was on trial.

Yet, Johnson was acquitted and found not guilty of a third count of attempted murder of another state trooper at the scene. Additionally, Johnson and his father, David Johnson, were acquitted and found not guilty of tampering with evidence.

In a post-verdict news conference, Korchak thanked law enforcement when speaking on the conviction.

“We have to have the back of law enforcement,” he said. “The district attorney’s office does and the entire community does and this is a reflection on that.”

The shooting last summer was followed by a nearly 20-hour long manhunt for Johnson. He was eventually found by the Susquehanna River in the Town of Colesville.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 28, 2022.

Most Read

Johnson found guilty of attempted murder of State Trooper last summer
This cover was blown off a 12,000-volt heavy amperage transformer on Saturday. Officials said...
Transformer explosion prompts large response by Binghamton Fire Dept.
Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, Pa., is led from the state police barracks at...
Police: Man drives into fundraiser crowd, then kills mother
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Crowds of people enjoyed a variety of food, drinks, live polka music and dancing.
Celebrating the 85th Annual Czech and Slovak Festival

Latest News

Greater Binghamton Airport receives more than $2M for repairs
UTV part of student agriculture program stolen from Windsor High School
1st K9 to serve Endicott Police dies
Twist Run Road will be partially closed for 2 days