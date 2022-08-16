Johnson had ‘no remorse for actions’ says Broome County DA

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A man found guilty of the attempted murder of a New York State Trooper is facing 40 years to life, Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak announced.

On June 9, 2020, Jason D. Johnson shot Trooper Beck Seager in the hip after law enforcement responded for a welfare check at a residence on East Windsor Road in the Town of Colesville. He was found guilty of nine charges, including attempted murder, in court on Monday.

District Attorney Korchak said Johnson showed no remorse for his actions when he was on trial.

Yet, Johnson was acquitted and found not guilty of a third count of attempted murder of another state trooper at the scene. Additionally, Johnson and his father, David Johnson, were acquitted and found not guilty of tampering with evidence.

In a post-verdict news conference, Korchak thanked law enforcement when speaking on the conviction.

“We have to have the back of law enforcement,” he said. “The district attorney’s office does and the entire community does and this is a reflection on that.”

The shooting last summer was followed by a nearly 20-hour long manhunt for Johnson. He was eventually found by the Susquehanna River in the Town of Colesville.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 28, 2022.