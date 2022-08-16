LUMA Projection Arts Festival preparing for return

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On September 9 and 10, Binghamton will be transforming into an outdoor art gallery for the 8th annual LUMA Projection Arts Festival.

Seven original pieces will showcase leaders in art, technology, and light-based storytelling.

Officials spoke on the importance of the festival along with announcing the returning artists and new artists featured in this year’s festival.

Mayor Jared Kraham says the festival has become a global phenomenon.

“We’re so thankful that Binghamton has been portrayed in this light,” said Mayor Kraham. “It’s home to innovation, it’s home to cutting edge arts and technology on the global stage”

Mayor Kraham said the event has changed people’s attitudes about what Binghamton can be.

“We’re a place that’s thinking about the future, and celebrating our past. but with an eye on the horizon,” he said.

LUMA made its debut in 2015 attracting a crowd of 30 thousand people.

Each year it aims to expand its offerings by bringing in leading visual artists and curating a lineup of international talent to the southern tier.