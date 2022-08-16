Pet surrenders have been ‘extremely high’ in recent weeks

(WBNG) -- According to Shelter Count, thousands of people are surrendering their pets.

For the Broome County Humane Society, this is partly due to inflation and increased housing costs.

Broome County Humane Society Shelter Manager Amberly Ondria said pet surrenders have been extremely high in the past weeks.

According to Ondria, many pet surrenders are due to owners moving to apartment complexes with “no-pet” housing standards.

If you are moving and have to surrender your pet, Ondria says to make a plan and avoid abandoning them.

“We always seem to preach if you know that you have to move in a month, start making phone calls yesterday,” Ondria said. “Just to make sure that shelters have enough space, and if they can schedule you to come in.”

If you are looking for a way to help, Ondria said the Broome County Humane Society is actively seeking volunteers.

