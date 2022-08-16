Southern Tier Tuesdays: Amelia’s Voice/Amelia’s House awarded $2,000 grant

OXFORD (WBNG) -- Amelia’s Voice/Amelia’s House is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Amelia’s Voice/Amelia’s House advocates for a community filled with healthy relationships that are free from violence.

Amelia’s Voice/Amelia’s House President Rebecca Walling said Amelia Wakefield is best described as an all-around American girl.

“Amelia was very vibrant, outgoing, carefree she loved sports and she was really into beauty, makeup, hair and she was thinking about going into cosmetology,” Walling said.

At 16-years-old Amelia was killed in a domestic violence incident.

“Back in 2019, it revolves around domestic violence and that’s how she was taken from us way too early,” Walling said. “We don’t want any other family to have to go through what we’ve gone through.”

Walling said having a conversation about domestic violence can be difficult.

“Some people are very enclosed and they don’t want to talk about it and they’re in denial and they think, ‘it can never happen to me & this is my fault I shouldn’t have done this,’ but you have to watch out for those signs,” Walling said.

The mission of Amelia’s Voice/Amelia’s House is to give domestic violence victims a voice.

“We’re here to help back them up,” Walling said. “Our future goal is to build a house to help future victims of domestic violence and that’s what we’re here for.”

At this time Chenango County does not have a domestic violence shelter.

“We are in such need of a safe house,” Walling said. “We partner with Help Restore Hope out of Norwich, and they are not a safe house but they have the ability to help you with personal hygiene and help you get interviews and resources.”

Amelia’s Voice/Amelia’s House hosts various community events throughout the year.

The 3rd Annual Amelia Wakefield Golf Tournament will be held on Aug 20. at 10 a.m. at Blue Stone Golf Course.

This is a four-person Captain and Crew tournament. The cost is $45 for members and $60 for non-members. A cart and bagged lunch are included.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.