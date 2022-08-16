Truth Pharm announced the national expansion of their ‘Trail of Truth’ campaign

Inside Truth Pharm's site along Pine Street in Binghamton, signs lead to the room where Comfort...
Inside Truth Pharm's site along Pine Street in Binghamton, signs lead to the room where Comfort Club is held twice a month.(WBNG 12 News)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Monday Truth Pharm announced its plans to grow its ‘Trail of Truth’ campaign. Alexis Pleus, Executive Director of Truth Pharm said on September 24. the organization will be expanding its campaign nationally and will be celebrating the event in Washington Dc.

Pleus said the event will be full of speakers performances, and a march to the capital. She said they have received over five hundred submissions for the national memorial cemetery and will continue to take submissions until the day of the event.

She said the goal of the event is to turn the tide on the epidemic of substance use-related deaths.

“We need you we need everybody everyone who cares about this issue and who like me after losing my brother and many friends are sick and tired of the dots and losing our loved ones and are ready to make a change,” said Jessica Saeman Trail of Truth Project Coordinator

Jessica Saeman Trail of Truth Project Coordinator said drug overdose can affect anyone and as a nation, it’s important to stand together to put an end to this epidemic. And the goal of the event is to bring organizations together in an effort to demand change.

For more information please follow this link to the truth pharm website Truthpharm.org

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson found guilty of attempted murder of State Trooper last summer
Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, Pa., is led from the state police barracks at...
Police: Man drives into fundraiser crowd, then kills mother
This cover was blown off a 12,000-volt heavy amperage transformer on Saturday. Officials said...
Transformer explosion prompts large response by Binghamton Fire Dept.
Officials say Duane Ketterman has cashed in a winning a lottery ticket twice in a month.
Lucky man wins lottery twice in a month
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says

Latest News

Inside Brandon McIlwain’s journey from SEC Football to Minor League Baseball
12 News interviewed three representatives from Binghamton University.
Binghamton University students to move to campus this week
JILL BINGHAMTON UNIVERSITY MOVE IN WEEK PKG
JILL BINGHAMTON UNIVERSITY MOVE IN WEEK PKG
Projects for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative have now gone to the state for approval.
Endicott Downtown Revitalization Initiative updates