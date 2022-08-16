Truth Pharm announced the national expansion of their ‘Trail of Truth’ campaign

(WBNG) -- Monday Truth Pharm announced its plans to grow its ‘Trail of Truth’ campaign. Alexis Pleus, Executive Director of Truth Pharm said on September 24. the organization will be expanding its campaign nationally and will be celebrating the event in Washington Dc.

Pleus said the event will be full of speakers performances, and a march to the capital. She said they have received over five hundred submissions for the national memorial cemetery and will continue to take submissions until the day of the event.

She said the goal of the event is to turn the tide on the epidemic of substance use-related deaths.

“We need you we need everybody everyone who cares about this issue and who like me after losing my brother and many friends are sick and tired of the dots and losing our loved ones and are ready to make a change,” said Jessica Saeman Trail of Truth Project Coordinator

Jessica Saeman Trail of Truth Project Coordinator said drug overdose can affect anyone and as a nation, it’s important to stand together to put an end to this epidemic. And the goal of the event is to bring organizations together in an effort to demand change.

For more information please follow this link to the truth pharm website Truthpharm.org

