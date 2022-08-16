UTV part of student agriculture program stolen from Windsor High School

(Broome County Sheriff's Office)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WINDSOR (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a stolen UTV from the Windsor School District.

The sheriff’s office said the UTV was reported stolen Monday. It was last seen on Aug. 12.

It was part of the Windsor High School’s agricultural program that the district operates across the street from the high school on State Route 79.

“They provide fresh produce for the community and develop a hard work ethic and many more valuable traits,” the sheriff’s office said, referring to students and faculty in the program. “This UTV was a machine that was utilized regularly.”

The office said it hopes the public can help it get the UTV back to the district.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office at 607-778-2334 and refer to case 22-18790.

