Warming up for the weekend

Daily shots at some rain, too
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5:30pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Low: 53-60

Wednesday: Partial sun. 60% chance of scattered showers and perhaps a storm. High: 72-78

Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 52-58

Forecast Discussion:

Showers this evening will weaken and we could still see a few drift through overnight. Lows stay in the 50s to near 60.

Some scattered showers are expected Wednesday, with a smaller chance of a storm than today. The chance of rain is around 60% but it will not rain all day long. Some showers may linger Thursday, too. Highs both days will be in the 70s.

NOT AN ALL DAY RAIN(WBNG)

Friday looks dry as a weak ridge of high pressure builds in. Highs climb into the mid 80s. Saturday, while long dry periods are expected, could bring a few PM showers depending on the location and strength of an approaching disturbance. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday also has long periods of dry weather but the chance of rain is 30%. Early next week stays unsettled wit highs in the 70s to near 80.

