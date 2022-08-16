Wheels are turning for the demolition of the IBM Country Club

By Nick Golluscio
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Plans are in motion for the demolition of a once popular site in Johnson City.

Decades ago, residents of Broome County would go to the IBM Country Club with their families and attend special events. Throughout the years the club has been abandoned and fallen into disrepair.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said each year the building gets worse.

Garnar told 12 News that using funds from the American Rescue Plan the county will help redevelop the site.

“We’re gonna clean up one of Broome county’s biggest eyesores,” said Garnar.

The Broome Industrial Development Agency bought the property and received multiple bids on what the site should become. A proposal for housing was chosen.

“What great is that on the other side is a great housing project that’s gonna clean up the area and make the area look really nice and bring some much-needed housing into the area,” Garnar told 12 News.

Garnar expects the state to send demolition approval soon and for the process to begin.

He told 12 News the property has been passed through multiple hands who never did anything with it; The building was left in a condition in which renovation isn’t possible, but anything that is salvageable in historic nature will be saved.

“This is a building that needs to get redeveloped and needs to get cleaned up,” Garnar said. “One of the things we are in desperate need of is better housing and more housing in Broome county. This accomplishes all of that”

