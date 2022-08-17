All aboard as the Vestal Museum plans on moving

VESTAL (WBNG) -- A big change years in the making is coming to Vestal Museum.

Plans are chugging along to move the former train station from its spot near the library over to the Vestal Rail Trail.

Museum Director Cherese Rosales told 12 News that by moving the museum back to the rail trail, and next to the Vestal Coal House, the two will collaborate creating a historical center where residents can come together and enjoy the company of their neighbors.

“We are moving it in the spring of 2023,” Rosales said. “That will be the 200th anniversary of the town of Vestal”.

The museum has received grant money, but Rosales is still looking for funds and support from the community. She told 12 News it is not just about the money, but also to show for the museum and community are working together to create something new.

“Sometimes people are down on the area,” she said. “If you look around it’s a gem of a place, and why don’t we work together to make it even better and to be proud of our little town?”

Rosales told 12 news the museum is filled with history; She says it opened in 1881 as the train station for the town and service ended in the late 1950s.

To save the depot from being destroyed the town of Vestal purchased it and moved it to where it stands today in the early 1970s.

To help raise funds for its current move, the museum has set up a gofundme; If you would like to contribute or learn more about the move click here.