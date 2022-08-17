DICK’S Sporting Goods Open adds new security measures for annual event

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Endicott Police Chief Pat Garey said the department is adding new safety measures to the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open event this year.

“We introduced metal detectors a few years ago, those have continued to this year, and we certainly have a large law enforcement presence and a large security presence,” Garey said. “We have private security that handles certain areas, and we have volunteers being trained as well.”

The chief said that violent events throughout the U.S. in recent months, such as mass shootings, have impacted this year’s security.

“With events that have occurred nationally, we certainly stepped up our game a little bit in security,” Garey said. “We used to be just a local event with probably very minimal security, we have now put ourselves up to the standards of the largest events in the country.”

If you notice something alarming, Garey says to contact the closest police officer or volunteer and alert them of the situation.

“If you hear something say something,” Garey said. “If there’s something suspicious, you hear something suspicious, if something just gives you a little bit of pause, we want that phone call.”

When it comes to prohibited items, bags larger than a small purse, weapons, pets and video cameras are some of the things that make the list.

All security protocols are for the entire week and will be used in both the golf and concert sections.

For a full list of what you can and cannot bring to the open, click here.

