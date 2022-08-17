Financial Tip: Buying an RV in retirement

(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Visions Investment Services discusses buying an RV in retirement.

“First and foremost, RVs can be really expensice ranging anywhere from $10,000 to over $600,000,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “Potential RV owners need to keep in mind repair costs and more of them versus just a normal vehicle. Also, you’ll likely need additional insurance.”

