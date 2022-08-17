Heat builds for the weekend

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Low: 52-59

Thursday: 30% chance of showers or isolated thunder. Lots of dry time. High: 74-79

Thursday Night: Decreasing clouds. Low: 54-60

Forecast Discussion:

Showers and storms this evening will taper to a chance of a few showers early overnight. Lows will be in the 50s.

Thursday brings more dry time than wet. A few showers or a storm is possible. The chance of rain is 30% but many folks will not see any rain. Highs get into the mid and upper 70s.

Friday looks dry as a weak ridge of high pressure builds in. Highs climb into the mid 80s. Saturday, while long dry periods are expected, could bring a few PM showers depending on the location and strength of an approaching disturbance. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday also has long periods of dry weather but the chance of rain is 30%. Early next week stays unsettled with highs in the 70s to near 80.