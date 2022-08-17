Keeping rain in the Storm Track 12 Forecast
We need the rain!
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (1.00″) 60% High 76 (72-78) Wind NE becoming N 3-8 mph
An upper level trough will give us another shot of showers. With a low off the Atlantic Coast, we’ll
have a better chance of showers and thunderstorms than we’ve had the past few days. We’ll have a few
early showers tonight.
Showers are in the forecast for Thursday. As the trough and coastal low move out, the chance of
precipitation will be lower.
Temperatures today and tomorrow will be near average with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.
As high pressure returns we’ll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Friday and Saturday.
Another low tracking through the Appalachians could give us some showers late Sunday. As the front
slows, showers will continue Monday and Tuesday.