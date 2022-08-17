Keeping rain in the Storm Track 12 Forecast

We need the rain!
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (1.00″) 60% High 76 (72-78) Wind NE becoming N 3-8 mph

An upper level trough will give us another shot of showers. With a low off the Atlantic Coast, we’ll

have a better chance of showers and thunderstorms than we’ve had the past few days. We’ll have a few

early showers tonight.

Showers are in the forecast for Thursday. As the trough and coastal low move out, the chance of

precipitation will be lower.

Temperatures today and tomorrow will be near average with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

As high pressure returns we’ll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Friday and Saturday.

Another low tracking through the Appalachians could give us some showers late Sunday. As the front

slows, showers will continue Monday and Tuesday.

