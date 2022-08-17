Local bowling shop celebrates grand opening at Ideal Bowling Center

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- After spending 22 seasons at Owego Bowl, Doug’s Pro Shop has moved into its new location at the Ideal Bowling Center.

Owner Doug Sterner said he is excited for this new journey and looks forward to meeting more bowlers in the community.

“The last 22 years I’ve been in a center that has great people to work with, but now I get the opportunity to move into a bigger center with more people,” said Sterner. “I’m a former school teacher, so I’ve always wanted to help people. That’s why I do this -- to help people enjoy bowling and help keep bowling alive because it’s something I really enjoy.”

He said the shop offers a variety of services to bowlers in the area, including bowling equipment, bowling ball fit checks and resurfacing.

To celebrate its grand opening, the shop is providing some services of these services for free -- such as complimentary grip checks and cleanings.

Sterner said he is also offering one hundred $10 raffle ticket bags each containing a towel, samples of tape, a fit check, a new set of finger grips and a raffle ticket for the grand opening drawing.

“We’re going to be giving away ten prizes ranging from gift certificates in the shop all the way up to one of the high end, high performance bowling balls,” he said.

More information on the shop’s grand opening, raffle and hours can be found here.

Doug’s Pro Shop is inside the Ideal Bowling Center located at 119 Jennings Street.