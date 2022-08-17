President Biden to visit Wilkes-Barre to offer remarks on Safer America Plan

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WBNG) -- President Joe Biden will once again attempt to make a trip to Wilkes-Barre, Pa. at the end of this month.

The White House announced President Biden will be visiting on Aug. 30 to give remarks on his Safer America Plan to help reduce gun violence and save lives.

The Safer America Plan seeks to have 100,000 police officers hired for communities, crackdown on violent crime, invest in services that address the causes of crime and increase funding for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives can hire agents and investigators to trace guns.

This will be Biden’s second attempt to visit Wilkes-Barre. In July, the president intended to come to the Keystone State to offer remarks on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was signed in June.

However, a positive COVID-19 test derailed Biden’s trip.

