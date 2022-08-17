Southern Tier gets no vaccine pop-up sites for #VaxtoSchool campaign for now

The State Health Department said pop up sites for the region will be announced later
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Aug. 17, 2022
ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The governor’s office announced Wednesday that its #VaxtoSchool campaign will return for the new school year.

The campaign aims to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among students in New York State schools. Hochul said there will be vaccination pop-up sites throughout New York that will serve to provide “equitable access” to the COVID vaccine.

As of Aug. 17, the state has not announced pop-up sites in the Southern Tier but a spokesperson for the Department of Health said the sites for the region will be announced later. The health department said the Southern Tier had 23 pop-up sites last year.

Despite no pop-up sites being announced in the Southern Tier now, several sites were announced for Western New York, the Capital Region, the Mid-Hudson Region, the Finger Lakes and New York City.

“As we prepare for the beginning of the school year and the fall season, it is important that we do all we can to protect our youngest New Yorkers,” “By breaking down barriers to vaccine access, these partnerships will allow New York State to continue to protect the health and safety of our most vulnerable community members and keep our schools open.”

Hochul said the relaunching of the campaign will support New York’s Fall Action Plan which aims to address potential pandemic surges that may arise later this year. The plan focuses on getting more New Yorkers vaccinated and promoting COVID-19 treatments and therapeutics.

