Weis Wednesdays: Back to school lunches

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Weis Markets Dietitian Emily Bumgarner joined Around the Tiers to discuss back to school lunch ideas.

“The key to packing school lunches is a well balanced but kid friendly lunch that is not going to come home with them,” Bumgarner said. “When packing lunches try to remember the food groups whole grains, dairy, protein, fruits and vegetables.”

Find cooking tips, healthy recipes, and special deals at local Weis Markets here.

Most Read

Deputies make arrest after 3 county motorcycle chase
West Corners
Three Binghamton men arrested in July West Corners shooting
Motorcyclist, 53, killed in crash in Afton
Wheels are turning for the demolition of the IBM Country Club
Projects for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative have now gone to the state for approval.
Endicott Downtown Revitalization Initiative updates

Latest News

Financial Tip
Financial Tip: Buying an RV in retirement
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Amelia’s Voice/Amelia’s House awarded $2,000 grant
Garlic Festival
Garlic-flavored ice cream? Yes, the Civic Association will have it at the 18th Annual Garlic Festival
Lawyers on Call
Lawyers on Call: Wrongful death law continued