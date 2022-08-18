DICK’S House of Sport coming to Oakdale Mall, the largest store company has built

There will be a turf that doubles as an ice rink inside
(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- DICK’S Sporting Goods is opening a location at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City.

The mall, which will eventually be renamed to the Oakdale Commons, has been undergoing construction for the past few weeks. Notably, on the south side of the building, the parking lots have been closed to make room for large piles of dirt.

The new location, which will be known as the DICK’S House of Sport, is promised to be the largest store the company has built.

Executive Chairman of DICK’S Sporting Goods Ed Stack made the announcement at En-Joie Golf Club Thursday morning.

Stack at the facility, there will be a turf field that doubles as an ice rink in the winter.

The announcement of DICK’S House of Sport follows announcements that include Panera Bread and Chipotle restaurants coming to the mall. But it’s not all good news as Burlington, one of the two remaining anchor stores, will leave and move to the Vestal Parkway.

The transformation of the Oakdale Mall into the Oakdale Commons was announced in January 2022.

