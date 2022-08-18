DICK’S Sporting Goods Open feels the effect of countrywide inflation

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- This year the U.S. has seen inflation reach historically high levels, and when it comes to professional golf, the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open is feeling the effect.

Operations Manager Mike Schaffer, who oversees the vendors and operational budget of the tournament, said the cost to put on the tournament has increased from previous years.

“Definitely the cost to put on this tournament is more than last year or going back to a normal year in 2019,” Schaffer said. “Shipping costs have almost doubled. There are still labor issues, so the cost of labor has gone up. There’s still supply chain issues, which is affecting the prices of things.”

Despite the surge, Schaffer said he and his team have worked to minimize the impact of rising prices on the tournament guests.

He said ticket prices have remained relatively the same, with the exception of Friday’s concert ticket, which is due to the increased costs of organizing the concert.

A free day of admission to the tournament will also be provided by HH&K Saturday, Aug. 20.

“The pandemic really allowed us to look at the expensive end of our budget and trim down a lot of what we needed to get through the pandemic,” said Schaffer. “That’s helped us during this inflation period of being able to do things a little different than we normally have in the past 50 years.”

Schaffer said he hopes to put on a good tournament for everyone.