Golfing is great for your health, experts say

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- According to the Director of Public Health for the Broome County Mary McFadden; on the surface, golf may look like the least physically active sport but it’s more physical than you think.

She said golfing is a great exercise that you can do at any age, and is a lifetime sport.

“It makes you walk and walking we know is one of the best exercises an individual can get so being out on those golf courses trying to minimalism the opportunity to take a cart but to actually walk as much as you can,” said McFadden.

She said most people don’t realize the things we do physically help us mentally. While also reducing stress, and being outside surrounded by nature, golfing is one of those things.

“We frequently tell people to get outside because that fresh air and just being out in the open door environment will actually get you moving more than if you just stay home,” said Executive Director for American Heart Association of Greater Syracuse Franklin Fry.

Fry said stress plays an important part in overall health, which has a direct factor in heart disease. He said with the physical activity and stress reduction, you will be getting by playing golf, will also have a direct impact on heart health by addressing hypertension.

“Rates of high blood pressure and hypertension rose dramatically over the past two years,” Fry said.

Fry said in company with the improvement of physical and mental health golfing can also improve your nutrition, which reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke. And with the amount of physical movement you do, it also improves your sleeping health.

Both McFadden and Fry said if you have the to bring your family golfing, you should.

“Don’t make this just solely for yourself,” said Fry. “[This is] an opportunity to educate the next generation about how they can see golf as a healthy opportunity to stay active.”

