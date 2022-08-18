More rain?

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25″ (1.00″) 30% High 76 (72-78) Wind NW 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

Showers are in the forecast again today. An upper level trough has been sitter over the northeastern U.S.

We also have coastal low. We’ll have afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but as these features move out,

the chance of precipitation will be lower. Skies will be mostly clear tonight.

As high pressure returns we’ll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Friday. With a warm and muggy day,

there is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday.

Another low tracking along the Coast, could give us some showers late Sunday. As a low/cold front

moves in from the west, showers will continue Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.