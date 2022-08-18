‘A Season of Murder, Madness and Masquerade’: The Tri-Cities Opera announces 2022 to 2023 season

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Thursday, the Tri-Cities Opera announced its schedule for its 2022 to 2023 season on Thursday.

The Tri-Cities Opera will open the 73rd season with Madness and the Medium at the Tri-Cities Opera Center on Oct. 21, 22 and 23, 2022. The performance will be paired with an immersive tour of some of the opera’s maddest scenes.

On Dec. 18, Amahl and the Night Visitors will tell the unique story of the first Christmas.

Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro will take place on April 23, 2023, at the Forum Theatre.

Additionally, a partnership with the Roberson Museum is allowing for a public performance of the children’s opera, Mystery on the Docks, on Sept. 18.

The Pocket Opera Project will feature the storytelling of area middle school students produced in partnership with Binghamton University student composers.

The opera also announced its collaboration with the Syracuse Opera, which will allow the operas to share reproduction expenses and artistic decisions.

According to Tri-Cities Opera General Director John Rozzoni, the collaboration will allow for the companies’ leadership to work together, but will also enhance the individual identity of each company.

“It has been quite the journey over the past few years with the COVID pandemic, but we have really come through it in a very strong way through innovation and collaboration while also keeping an eye on the wonderful traditions and the beautiful art form that opera is,” Rozzoni said.

The Tri-Cities Opera will also bring back Opera and Beer, an event that “let’s opera’s hair down” with drinking songs and show tunes.

To find tickets and additional information about the 2022-2023 season, visit their website here.